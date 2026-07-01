ETV Bharat / business

ATF Price Slashed By Rs 5/Litre For Domestic Airlines On Softer Global Oil Prices

New Delhi: The centre on Wednesday revised the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for Indian domestic airlines, reducing it by Rs 5 per litre, with the effective price being brought down to Rs 110 per litre. This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre revised export duties on petrol, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel for the fortnight starting July 1, while keeping excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in India unchanged. The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday issued two notifications updating the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on fuel exports.

The move is part of the fortnightly review of export levies, introduced on March 27 to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis. The export duty on petrol has been set at Rs 4 per litre and on diesel at Rs 8.5 per litre. In both cases, the Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) remains nil, so the SAED makes up the entire export levy. Notification No. 37/2026 fixes the SAED on ATF exports at Rs 7.5 per litre. All three revised rates take effect from July 1, an official statement said.