ETV Bharat / business

Atal Pension Yojana Eligibility, Benefits; How To Open APY Account

New Delhi: Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was started by the central government on May 9, 2015 with the purpose of addressing the longevity risks among the workers in the unorganised sector and to encourage the workers in the unorganised sector to voluntarily save for their retirement. The APY scheme is aimed at providing old age income security to all, especially for the working poor and encouraging and enabling them to save for their retirement. The government invests the contributions under APY as per the guidelines prescribed by PFRDA for Central Government / State Government / NPS-Lite / Swavalamban Scheme / APY.

APY eligibility, benefits

All citizens of India aged between 18-40 years who are not income taxpayers and the contributions differ, based on the pension amount chosen, can apply for the APY scheme. Aadhaar will be the primary KYC and is required to apply for the pension scheme.

The Atal Pension Yojana beneficiaries would be entitled to receive the guaranteed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1000 or Rs 2000 or Rs 3000 or Rs 4000 or Rs 5000 after attaining the age of 60 years. The pension amount will be based on the deposits made by the subscriber after joining the scheme.

The benefits of the pension scheme will be made available to the subscriber, and if any unfortunate incident occurs (death case), then the spouse will get the monthly pension. After their death, the corpus accumulated at age 60 of the subscriber, would be returned to the nominee of the subscriber.

In case of premature death of subscriber (death before 60 years of age), spouse of the subscriber can continue contribution to APY account of the subscriber, for the remaining vesting period, till the original subscriber would have attained the age of 60 years, the government release stated.

The government is the guarantor for the pension amount. The central government will pitch in and provide the minimum guaranteed pension if the total corpus based on contributions earns a lower than estimated return on investment. However, if the returns on APY investment are higher, then the beneficiary would get enhanced pensionary benefits.

The APY subscribers can voluntarily exit from the scheme subject to certain conditions, on deduction of government co-contribution and return/interest thereon.

How to open Atal Pension Yojana account