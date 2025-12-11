ETV Bharat / business

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog And HUL Partner To Accelerate Transition To Circular Economy

New Delhi: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog on Thursday partnered with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to launch a nationwide start-up acceleration programme aimed at speeding up India’s shift towards a circular economy.

According to a press release, the initiative is being rolled out under HUL’s flagship Project Circular Bharat. As part of the programme, AIM and HUL will identify and support 50 promising start-ups over the next three years. These start-ups will focus on circular economy solutions, especially in the area of plastics. The programme will give priority to innovations in plastic recycling, reuse and refill models, and next-generation packaging materials.

It will also extend support to start-ups working on material recovery in other waste streams, including textiles and e-waste. Selected start-ups will receive mentorship from business leaders, policy experts and investors. They may also get grant funding and opportunities to pilot their solutions, helping them test and scale their ideas. The initiative brings together the policy expertise of AIM and NITI Aayog, HUL’s strong industry network and Xynteo’s strategic guidance to create a supportive ecosystem for sustainability-focused entrepreneurs.