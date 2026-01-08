ETV Bharat / business

Assocham Seeks Incentives For Hydrogen-Based Steelmaking, Green Finance In FY27 Budget

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget, Industry body Assocham has urged the government to provide incentives for hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) and concessional green finance to help the steel sector transition to low-carbon production.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2026-27 in Parliament on February 2, 2026. In its pre-Budget recommendations for the domestic steel sector, the chamber also suggested incentives for waste-heat recovery systems and the establishment of renewable captive power plants to curb emissions.

The industry body noted that decarbonisation presents both a challenge and a competitive opportunity, asserting that these measures can accelerate sustainable production. Assocham further pitched for incentivising scrap collection and recycling, noting that strengthening domestic recycling infrastructure through skilling is essential to reduce the country's dependence on imports.

Highlighting the challenges, Assocham pointed out that despite being the world's second-largest steel producer after China and maintaining a healthy growth rate of 8-9 per cent, the sector is facing significant headwinds.