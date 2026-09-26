ETV Bharat / business

Speciality Pu'er Tea Fetches Rs 12,000 Per Kg At Gauhati Tea Auction

Guwahati: Assam's Pu'er Tea Cake, a speciality variety, was sold at Rs 12,000 per kg at the Gauhati auction centre, marking a proud moment for the state's plantation sector, officials said. The tea cake, manufactured by Golaghat-based Gauripur Tea Industry, was put up for auction on Friday, and five kgs of it was bought for a high bid of Rs 12,000 per kg through its broker J Thomas.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam tea is finding new ways to command a premium."

"An Assam-made Pu’er Tea Cake from Gauripur Tea Industry, Golaghat, fetched ₹12,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, marking a significant moment for Assam’s evolving tea industry, Himanta added.

"Gauripur Tea Industry, owned by Aparaj Saikia, is a member of our association. The sale of the tea at this price marks a proud moment for Assam’s tea industry,'' North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty told PTI.

''Hearty congratulations to Aparaj Saikia and his entire team. They have made us proud with this achievement. It is a wonderful milestone for speciality tea from Assam," he said.