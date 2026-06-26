ETV Bharat / business

Asian Shares Plunge As Traders Sell To Lock In Profits After Recent Rallies Driven By AI

A currency trader passes by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

Bangkok: Shares plunged Friday in Asia, led by heavy losses in Japan and South Korea as traders sold to lock in gains from recent rallies in stocks related to artificial intelligence. U.S. futures also declined, while oil prices fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index shed 5% to 68,783.50 and the Kospi in Seoul plunged 8.4% to 8,182.54.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.9% to 22,644.49, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 2.1% to 4,032.30. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,745.80. Taiwan's Taiex gave up 3.3%.

Both the Nikkei and Kospi hit record highs earlier this week. The wide swings are typical of recent volatility in markets as investors react to the deluge of dollars heading into AI data centers and other investments.

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market drifted to a mixed finish after several AI stocks veered back up the roller coaster, while Apple shares dropped 6.1% after the company hiked prices on many of its products.

The S&P 500 finished nearly unchanged with a dip of less than 0.1% after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 71 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.