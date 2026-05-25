ETV Bharat / business

Asian Shares Mostly Gain And Oil Prices Fall After Trump Says Peace Talks On Iran War Are Proceeding

Specialist Michael Pistillo wears pants adorned with American flags as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, May 22, 2026. ( AP )

Tokyo: Asian shares mostly rose Monday and oil prices plunged after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks on ending the war with Iran are progressing. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 3.1% in morning trading to 65,321.56. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 8,692.70. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4% to 4,127.53. Trading was closed in South Korea and Hong Kong for holidays marking Buddha's birthday. Trading will be closed in the U.S. on Monday for Memorial Day.

Trump said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner.” Meanwhile, regional officials told The Associated Press on Sunday that the United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz will help decide the direction of oil prices. The closure has prevented oil tankers from exiting the Persian Gulf and delivering crude to customers worldwide. Japan, for instance, imports almost all its oil, most of it through the strait.

“Markets are rapidly transitioning from pricing geopolitical fear toward pricing a potential peace dividend as Hormuz reopening expectations pressure oil and the dollar lower,” analyst Stephen Innes said in a commentary.