ETV Bharat / business

ADB Ups India's FY27 Growth Projections To 6.9 Pc

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday projected India's GDP growth to remain "robust" at 6.9 per cent in the current fiscal, and rise to 7.3 per cent in next fiscal driven by strong domestic demand, and supported by easing financing conditions and lower US tariffs on Indian goods.

In its Asian Development Outlook report, the ADB said a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could undermine India's macroeconomic performance through multiple channels. These include higher energy prices, disruptions to trade flows, and weaker remittance inflows given the region's continued importance for India's external sector.

It projected inflation to more than double from 2.1 per cent in 2025-26 to 4.5 per cent in the current fiscal due to a rebound in food prices from earlier declines, higher global oil prices, currency weakness, and rising precious metal prices. It projected inflation to ease to 4 per cent in the next fiscal on account of lower oil prices.

The Indian economy grew 7.6 per cent in the previous fiscal (2025-26), faster than the 7.1 per cent recorded in FY2024-25, supported by resilient household consumption due to cut in income tax, GST, and falling food prices, besides steady public investment.

"Despite a worsening global economic and geopolitical environment, growth in India is forecast to remain robust at 6.9 per cent in fiscal year 2026 (2026-27). Activity will be underpinned by strong domestic demand, supported by easing financing conditions, and lower US tariffs on Indian goods," it said.