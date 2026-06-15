ETV Bharat / business

Ashok Leyland Inks MoU With Switch Mobility for Old Truck And Bus Replacement In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have become the first OEMs to provide discounts under the scheme for replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Centre’s scheme for replacement of old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region was signed on Monday between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ashok Leyland, along with Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of the company.

With the signing of the MoU, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have become the first Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to partner with the government for implementation of the scheme. "Under the agreement, the companies will provide an 8 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme," the statement said.