As West Asia Conflict Drags On, India's Pharma Sector Faces Supply Chain Disruption

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The ongoing West Asia conflict is starting to impact India’s pharmaceutical supply chain. Industry leaders suggest that the disruption in importing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) may increase the prices of key starting materials (KSM).

Industry experts believe that if the war continues for more than 10-15 days, it will be a major cause for concern. “The ongoing war has already started impacting India’s pharma industry. And if the war continues for more than 10-15 days, it will be a major cause for concern,” Vinod Kalani, advisor to the Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI) told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

As per the latest data from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in 2024-25, India imported 200 categories of APIs, bulk drugs, and drug intermediates worth approximately US$ 4.35 billion, from more than 10 countries. Interestingly, China accounted for about 73.7 per cent of these imports.

According to the ministry, potential risks related to API imports arising from geopolitical uncertainties include single-source vulnerability, price volatility and predatory pricing. “Such single-source vulnerabilities threaten self-reliance and pharmaceutical security, as experienced during the COVID-19 period,” the ministry said.

High Import Dependence

Therapeutic segments with high import dependence include antibiotics, anti-fungal, antiamoebic, antidiabetic, gastrointestinal disorders, endocrinal and hormonal disorders, cardiovascular, oncology, female infertility, contraception, neurology/substance use disorders and essential amino acid deficiency.

Therapeutic segments are classifications of disease areas that drugs are designed to treat, with primary focus on high-demand areas like oncology, cardiology, immunology, and neurology.

According to data provided by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the share of API imports from China during 2024-25 was 73.71 per cent, followed by the European Union (13.64 per cent), Singapore (2.49 per cent), the United States (1.96 per cent), Japan (1.82 per cent), Switzerland (1.03 per cent), Mexico (0.80 per cent), the UK (0.76 per cent), Hong Kong (0.53 per cent), Malaysia (0.51 per cent) and others (2.75 per cent).

Impact Of West Asia Conflict