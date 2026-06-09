ETV Bharat / business

As SpiceJet Faces Financial Crisis, Many Staff Members Without Salaries Since March

New Delhi: Many employees of SpiceJet, including pilots, engineers, ground staff, security personnel and cabin crew, have not received their salaries since March, according to employees and internal communications reviewed by ETV Bharat. The delay comes at a time when the airline is seeking emergency financial support under a government-backed credit scheme to keep its operations running.

As of March, SpiceJet had around 375 pilots. An employee of SpiceJet told ETV Bharat that the issue is affecting staff across departments. "Not only pilots, but engineering, ground handling, security, inflight crew and even the lowest-paid support staff have pending dues since March," the employee said.

A senior management source of SpiceJet told ETV Bharat, "The crisis is not limited to pilots. Staff across engineering, ground handling, security, cabin crew, and support services have pending dues since March. Even loaders and drivers have reportedly not been paid. March salaries were released only for employees earning up to Rs 51,000, while February salaries were paid as recently as last week. Meanwhile, airport operators, ground handlers, and fuel suppliers are increasingly operating on a cash-and-carry basis."

The situation has also raised concerns among pilot representatives. Sam Thomas, president of the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India), told ETV Bharat, "In India, pilots often continue flying despite financial stress because leaving the job could affect their flying hours and licence requirements. There are inadequate legal safeguards to ensure timely salary payments for pilots, and there is a lack of support from regulators and authorities. We faced the same situation seven years back with Jet Airways."