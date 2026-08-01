ETV Bharat / business

Over 5.9 Crore ITRs Filed For AY27

New Delhi: Over 5.9 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on Saturday. The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to get their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27 without penalty and interest -- was July 31.

Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.