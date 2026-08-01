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Over 5.9 Crore ITRs Filed For AY27

Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST

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New Delhi: Over 5.9 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on Saturday. The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to get their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27 without penalty and interest -- was July 31.

Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

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ITR FORM 1
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
INCOME TAX RETURNS
ITR FILE

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