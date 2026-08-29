ETV Bharat / business

Argentina Committed To Reducing Barriers To Facilitate Entry Of Indian Pharma Sector: Govt

New Delhi: Argentina has committed to reducing barriers to facilitate entry of the Indian pharmaceutical sector in the South American nation, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

This is expected to provide greater opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical companies and contribute to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare in Argentina, it said. "Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework and reducing barriers to entry," it added.

The issue came up for discussion during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Buenos Aires this week. He was in the country for the India-Argentina Joint Trade Committee (JTC), which was held on August 24, 2026, at Palacio San Martín, Buenos Aires.

Bilateral trade between India and Argentina crossed USD 6.5 billion in 2025, registering consistent annual growth of over 17 per cent. Investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure were also discussed, including the continued engagement of India's KABIL in Argentina's lithium sector.