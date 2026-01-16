ETV Bharat / business

April To December 2025: India’s Exports Cross $ 634 Billion On Non-Oil Strength

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India’s cumulative exports of merchandise and services during April–December 2025 are estimated at $ 634 billion, marking a 4.33 per cent increase over the $ 608 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The growth reflects a gradual but steady recovery in external demand amid a challenging global trade environment. While merchandise trade deficit during April-December 2025 was $ 248.32 billon as compared to $ 223.96 billion last year.

According to data released by Ministry of Commerce merchandise exports during the first nine month period of current financial year stood at $ 330 billion, up from $ 322 US dollar in April–December 2024. This has registered 2.44 per cent growth. A key support came from non-petroleum exports which rose more sharply by 5.51 percent reaching 288 Bn US dollar compared to 273 Bn US dollar a year earlier. The stronger performance of non-oil export points to improving competitiveness across several value added sectors.

Ministry's data also suggest that in Dec 2025 the sectors driving this momentum. Electronic goods export recorded a robust rise of close to 17 percent, increasing from US 3.57 Bn US dollar in December 2024 to 4.17 Bn US dollar. Meat, dairy and poultry products also saw a sharp jump of 30.16 percent reflecting sustained demand in overseas markets.

Exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals grew by 5.65 percent, reaching 2.63 Bn US dollar, reinforcing India’s position as a reliable supplier of medical products. Engineering good the backbone of merchandise exports, posted a modest increase of 1.28 percent, while marine product registered an 11.73 percent rise, underlining steady demand in select markets in Dec 2025 as compared to Dec 2024.

Overall, the export performance during April–Dec 2025 suggests a measured but broad-based expansion, with gains concentrated in non-petroleum and technology linked sectors. While global trade conditions remain uneven the data indicates that Indian exporters are gradually finding traction in key product segments.

Key Export Destinations

Between April and December 2025, India’s exports told a story of shifting global demand rather than uniform growth. A few markets stood out clearly. Spain emerged as the strongest gainer, with exports rising sharply, while China and Hong Kong also showed robust increases—signalling renewed momentum in parts of East Asia.

Exports to the USA and the UAE grew at a steadier pace, reinforcing their role as reliable, long-term partners. Germany too recorded modest improvement, suggesting resilience despite broader European uncertainty.

At the same time, exports to the Netherlands and the UK declined, underlining the uneven nature of recovery across Europe. Overall, the period reflects a selective but encouraging expansion, driven by strong gains in a handful of high-performing destinations.