ETV Bharat / business

Anthropic To Debut on Wall Street With USD 1.5 Trillion Valuation In the Biggest IPO of All Time

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York ( File/AP )

Oakland: Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion in the biggest Wall Street debut of all time.

The pricing above the range initially projected by the company signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some uncertainty in the market stemming from the ouster of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble.

Anthropic said the offering consists of 980 million shares, roughly 956 million sold by the company and the rest by selling stockholders. Proceeds totaling $81 billion put Anthropic's IPO ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool is set to make its debut Thursday on Wall Street. The company had set a price range of $70 to $78 per share, initially offering 825 million shares. The stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT."

Anthropic decided to barrel ahead with the IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. Then there's the spectacular downfall of one of the industry's biggest cheerleaders, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

"This is strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it's a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia. The pricing shows strong demand among investors," said Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co.

The company's rival, OpenAI, is not planning to go public until next year.

IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt

Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is "substantial." Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited.

While the company has ample cash for now, it will likely run through it quickly if it cannot raise more soon, given its outsize spending plans. The company said it has already signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months.

An IPO is essentially a way to raise money, instead of going into further debt. And borrowing has gotten more expensive. That's partly due to inflation fears and partly due to the sector's massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads. Lenders fear that AI companies have taken on too much debt to expand while having no clear path to profitability.

Anthropic's IPO also means its employees can begin to sell their vested stock, a payout that will make many of them millionaires. The IPO could also give Anthropic enormous resources to accelerate its expansion and potentially add billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister and co-founder, Daniela Amodei.

The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders.