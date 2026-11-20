ETV Bharat / business

Anthropic Surges In Market Debut After Biggest IPO On Record, Despite Fears That AI Is Running Amok

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, center, celebrates with Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president, center left, and other colleagues during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the Anthropic IPO in New York, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. ( AP )

New York: The artificial intelligence giant Anthropic rose sharply Thursday after making the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value, despite anxiety about an AI bubble and fear that the technology threatens lives and livelihoods.

Its shares shot higher as trading began and held on to much of those gains to close up 17% at $97.17. The initial offering overtook SpaceX as the largest IPO in history.

Anthropic's initial offer of $82 per share was surprisingly high given the investor worries that ratcheted up even more recently following the stunning ouster of AI's chief promoter, the CEO of Nvidia, in a possible Chinese spying scandal. Anthropic had earlier set a lower price range between $70 and $78 per share.

“It’s a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia,” said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co. “The pricing shows strong demand among investors.” For his part, Anthropic’s CEO tried to dampen worry about AI's threat to society.

“If we can show it’s possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same,” Dario Amodei said.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool offered 980 million shares to the public, which at the $83 per share price translated into proceeds of $81 billion.

IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt

In addition to recent market jitters, Anthropic's debut sale had to overcome fears of a potential regulatory crackdown next year by the Democratic-led Congress and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. Anthropic rival OpenAI decided to postpone its initial offering until next year.

The company, trading under the ticker symbol ANT, also faces big financial challenges ahead.

Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is “substantial.” Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited.

While the company showed ample cash in its last financial report, it would have likely run through it quickly given its outsize spending plans. In the same financial report, the company said it had signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months.

Such massive spending by AI companies, comparable to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads, has scared lenders, helping to push borrowing rates high recently.

With the IPO, though, Anthropic will now have enormous resources to accelerate its expansion without taking on more debt. In addition to the cash from public investors, the company also planned to sell $26 billion in shares in a private sale Thursday to bring the total raised to $107 billion — an impressive haul for a business not yet six years old.

The offering will also allow its employees to sell vested stock, making many of them millionaires overnight — and adding billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, Anthropic President Daniela Amodei.