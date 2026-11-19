ETV Bharat / business

Anthropic Shares To List On Nasdaq Today: How Can Indian Investors Buy Claude Maker's Stock?

Anthropic Shares To List On Nasdaq on November 19, 2026 ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: The shares of Artificial intelligence company Anthropic are set to debut on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026. There is huge buzz around Anthropic's listing as investors look to gain exposure to one of the world’s biggest AI companies.

Retail investors in India were not allowed to apply for the Anthropic IPO. However, investors from India can buy shares once the stock begins trading on Nasdaq. The interested investors can buy Anthropic shares through overseas brokerage accounts and international investing platforms.

Indian investors could opt for US brokers such as Interactive Brokers and India-based platforms to buy Anthropic shares. These platforms facilitate overseas investments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Investors planning to buy Anthropic shares should check whether their chosen brokerage platform supports US stock investments. According to the US Stock Exchange rules, the new stocks go through an opening auction on Nasdaq, during which the exchange matches buy and sell orders to discover the opening price. The IPO process in America differs from that of Indian markets. Newly listed stocks in the US are required to pass through an opening auction on Nasdaq. Anthropic IPO: Claude maker raises $107.3 billion