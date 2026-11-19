Anthropic Shares To List On Nasdaq Today: How Can Indian Investors Buy Claude Maker's Stock?
Anthropic shares to list on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026. The AI giant raised a record $107.3 billion through an upsized IPO.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The shares of Artificial intelligence company Anthropic are set to debut on Nasdaq on November 19, 2026. There is huge buzz around Anthropic's listing as investors look to gain exposure to one of the world’s biggest AI companies.
Retail investors in India were not allowed to apply for the Anthropic IPO. However, investors from India can buy shares once the stock begins trading on Nasdaq. The interested investors can buy Anthropic shares through overseas brokerage accounts and international investing platforms.
Indian investors could opt for US brokers such as Interactive Brokers and India-based platforms to buy Anthropic shares. These platforms facilitate overseas investments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
Investors planning to buy Anthropic shares should check whether their chosen brokerage platform supports US stock investments.
According to the US Stock Exchange rules, the new stocks go through an opening auction on Nasdaq, during which the exchange matches buy and sell orders to discover the opening price.
The IPO process in America differs from that of Indian markets. Newly listed stocks in the US are required to pass through an opening auction on Nasdaq.
Anthropic IPO: Claude maker raises $107.3 billion
The AI giant raised a record $107.3 billion through an upsized Initial Public Offering (IPO) and concurrent private placement. The Claude chatbot maker priced its IPO of Class A common stock at USD 83 per share, with 980 million shares offered.
The company sold 956.4 million shares, and its seven co-founders offloaded 23.6 million shares at $83 apiece which is above the earlier target range of 70-78 per share, according to a company statement.
Anthropic PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share. The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026 under the symbol ‘ANT’. The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Anthropic has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, the AI giant informed in an official release.
The company’s market debut is being touted as a landmark moment for the AI industry as it becomes the first frontier AI company to list its shares on a stock exchange. The company develops advanced AI models designed to tackle complex tasks across software development, scientific research, legal services and enterprise applications.
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