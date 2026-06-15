ETV Bharat / business

Anil Agarwal Hints At Vedanta Resources Relisting; Each Business Can Hit USD 100 Billion revenue

Mumbai: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday hinted at a possible overseas relisting of parent Vedanta Resources and laid out an ambitious expansion roadmap across businesses, saying each vertical has the potential to become a USD 100 billion opportunity over time as the group scales up operations in metals, mining, oil and gas, power and critical minerals.

Agarwal said relisting of Vedanta Resources, which was delisted from the London Stock Exchange, is not an immediate plan but may be completed in three years.

"I'm very pleased; we have delisted our company in London, which was a FTSE 100 company. It's (listing) not on the card, but there is a potential that we can list, relist that company, maybe in America, maybe somewhere else, can create a phenomenal value," Agarwal said in an interview with PTI.

He also said that the group company is currently having a revenue of USD 23-24 billion, and aims to take it to USD 50 billion.

On Monday, Vedanta group's four demerged entities -- Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel -- made their stock market debut on Monday.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal began trading at Rs 527 and further hit a high of Rs 538 on the BSE. Vedanta Power listed at Rs 41.30 and further climbed to Rs 43.35. Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas started trading at Rs 39 and scaled to a high of Rs 40.95. Vedanta Iron and Steel shares listed at Rs 22.25.