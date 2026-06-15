ETV Bharat / business

Angel One Pays Rs 4.28 Cr To Settle SEBI Case On Violation Of Stock Brokers’ Norms

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Angel One has settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case related to alleged violations of stockbroker regulations by paying Rs 4.28 crore.

The case pertained to alleged lapses in supervision and due diligence by the brokerage in monitoring the activities of two authorised persons, including failure to detect unauthorised fund collection, disproportionate trading, unauthorised social media promotions and trading through other stock brokers.

According to an order issued by Sebi on Monday, Angel One filed settlement applications proposing to resolve both adjudication and enquiry proceedings initiated through separate show-cause notices issued on May 14, 2025, "without admission of liability or guilt".

The proceedings were based on observations linked to two authorised persons – Deepankar Barman and Nadella Srinivas Rao.