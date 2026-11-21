ETV Bharat / business

Andhra Pradesh Attracts Rs 38,362 Crore Investment Proposals From Adani, Kia, Saint-Gobain; 20,398 Jobs Expected

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises, Kia and Saint-Gobain, among other companies have submitted proposals for large scale investments in Andhra Pradesh. In total, the companies have expressed interest to invest Rs 38,362.12 crore. The investments are expected to create employment opportunities for around 20,398 people.

The State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) held a meeting at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sai Prasad on November 20, 2026 to deliberate on the companies' proposals.

During the 31st edition of the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in November 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various companies and the Andhra Pradesh government.

Notably, some companies have already begun grounding their projects within days.

Kia to set up another plant for car manufacturing

Kia Corporation (Kia) has announced a combined investment of USD 2 billion with its supplier partners to establish the brand’s second manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Kia has proposed to set up a second car manufacturing plant in Sri Sathya Sai district, with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore.

According to the proposal, the manufacturing unit will be set up across 330.03 acres. It is expected to provide employment to 12,000 people. The facility will add annual manufacturing capacity of 200,000 vehicles, taking Kia India’s combined capacity across both plants to more than 600,000 vehicles a year.

Adani Enterprises’ proposed titanium complex

Adani Enterprises Limited has proposed to set up an integrated titanium complex in Srikakulam district, with an investment of Rs 13,667 crore. The Gautam Adani-led company has announced completion by 2032. Once operational, it is expected to generate employment opportunities for 765 people.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain has proposed an investment of Rs 1800 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government. The company plans to establish the world's largest float glass manufacturing plant with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes—in Achyutapuram, Anakapalli district. It is projected to create employment opportunities for 500 people. The company has assured it will set up the manufacturing unit by October 2029 and has urged the state government to provide incentives.

ATC Tires