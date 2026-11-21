Andhra Pradesh Attracts Rs 38,362 Crore Investment Proposals From Adani, Kia, Saint-Gobain; 20,398 Jobs Expected
Kia, Adani, Saint-Gobain and other companies plan Rs 34,467 crore investments in Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of jobs on cards.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Enterprises, Kia and Saint-Gobain, among other companies have submitted proposals for large scale investments in Andhra Pradesh. In total, the companies have expressed interest to invest Rs 38,362.12 crore. The investments are expected to create employment opportunities for around 20,398 people.
The State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) held a meeting at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sai Prasad on November 20, 2026 to deliberate on the companies' proposals.
During the 31st edition of the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in November 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various companies and the Andhra Pradesh government.
Notably, some companies have already begun grounding their projects within days.
Kia to set up another plant for car manufacturing
Kia Corporation (Kia) has announced a combined investment of USD 2 billion with its supplier partners to establish the brand’s second manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Kia has proposed to set up a second car manufacturing plant in Sri Sathya Sai district, with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore.
According to the proposal, the manufacturing unit will be set up across 330.03 acres. It is expected to provide employment to 12,000 people. The facility will add annual manufacturing capacity of 200,000 vehicles, taking Kia India’s combined capacity across both plants to more than 600,000 vehicles a year.
Adani Enterprises’ proposed titanium complex
Adani Enterprises Limited has proposed to set up an integrated titanium complex in Srikakulam district, with an investment of Rs 13,667 crore. The Gautam Adani-led company has announced completion by 2032. Once operational, it is expected to generate employment opportunities for 765 people.
Saint-Gobain
Saint-Gobain has proposed an investment of Rs 1800 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government. The company plans to establish the world's largest float glass manufacturing plant with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes—in Achyutapuram, Anakapalli district. It is projected to create employment opportunities for 500 people. The company has assured it will set up the manufacturing unit by October 2029 and has urged the state government to provide incentives.
ATC Tires
ATC Tires’ proposal includes an investment of Rs 1,047.47 crore for the expansion of its plant in Anakapalli district. The company expects to create employment opportunities for 350 people and increase production capacity by 100 tonnes per day.
Eastman Exports Global Clothing Private Limited has proposed a smart garment manufacturing plant in Tenebanda village, Chittoor district. The company's proposal states it will invest in three phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by April 2027. The project is estimated to create 3,103 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs.
RVAS Regen Private Limited has proposed to set up a compressed biogas plant with an investment of Rs 66.50 crore and a daily capacity of 12 tonnes. The project is expected to provide employment to 600 people.
Gentari Renewables India Caster One Private Limited has proposed a 210 MW wind power project in Bethamcherla, Nandyal district. The company has assured an investment of Rs 1,722 crore. The project is expected to provide employment to 400 people.
Sri Bhramara Township Private Limited proposed to build a four-star hotel in Chirala under the Accor Group’s Novotel brand, with an investment of Rs 264.10 crore. The hotel is expected to create employment opportunities for 990 people.
ASG Infra & Developers has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore to establish a four-star hotel under the 'Hyatt Select' brand in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. Around 800 people would get employment.
Bhogapuram Grand Hotels Private Limited has proposed a four-star hotel in Mantralayam, Kurnool district. The hotel will be built on land leased from ITC Fortune. The hotel is expected to generate employment for 420 people.
Avanthi Warehousing Services Private Limited has proposed to invest Rs 142 crore for setting up an industrial and logistics hub in Gurrampalem, Visakhapatnam district. The project is expected to provide employment for 800 people.
Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace Technologies Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 347.81 crore for establishing a unit for the research, development, manufacturing, testing, and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) of unmanned aerial vehicles and combat aerial vehicles. The proposed project in Lepakshi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district is expected to provide employment to 212 people.
Hira Electro Smelter Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 347 crores to set up a manganese/iron sinter plant at the Bobbili Growth Centre in Vizianagaram district. The project is expected to provide employment to 427 people.
Nuturi Creams Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 228.57 crore to establish an ice cream manufacturing facility in Bangarupalyam mandal of Chittoor district. The project is expected to provide employment to 252 people.
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