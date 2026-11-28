ETV Bharat / business

Andhra Cabinet Clears JSW Infra To Operate Ramayapatnam Port; Approves Kia, Adani Investments

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Cabinet on Friday gave the green signal to JSW Infrastructure Limited to operate Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district. JSW Infra has been entrusted with the port’s development, operation, and maintenance under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model. The Naidu Cabinet approved JSW Infrastructure as the port operator with a 10.08% gross revenue share.

JSW Infrastructure emerged as the highest bidder as it offered a revenue share of 10.08% of the gross revenue. Other companies which placed bids are:

A consortium of Godhra Shipping Services Private Limited and Kakinada Seaports Limited.

Viswasamudra Engineering Private Limited (offering 4.5%).

After analysing the bidding details of the companies, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet authorised the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to issue a Letter of Award to JSW Infrastructure and to enter into a concession agreement with the company.

According to the deal, the concession agreement will continue for 30 years and a provision to extend it for another 20 years has also been made.

The state cabinet evaluated a draft status note prepared by the Industries Department regarding the ‘Andhra Pradesh Investment Protection Act, 2026,’ which was announced by CM Naidu during the partnership summit held in Visakhapatnam on November 12-13, 2026.

The Andhra Pradesh government is mulling to enact the Investment Protection Act from April 2027 after incorporating necessary provisions. The Act is aimed at safeguarding investments and ensuring continuity of policy commitments across successive governments.

The Cabinet gave its nod for a total of 30 items. The approvals were given for development projects in the capital region and the operationalisation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Andhra government and various organisations during the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Development works worth Rs 180.68 crore received the green signal. One of the projects includes a five-year maintenance period (Package-2) under the Amaravati Capital City Development Program. It will be funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The project involves developing green buffers along both banks of streams and canals covering a stretch of 48.3 km, landscaping along the gravity canal, and constructing a public park in Sakhamuru. The Amaravati Memorial Park at Uddandarayunipalem will also be developed.

Approval was also given for a Rs 431.79 crore contract to the L1 bidder for the maintenance of high-side electrical systems, HVAC, fire-fighting equipment, lifts and plumbing facilities at the Amaravati High Court building.

Approval has been accorded to issue a Letter of Award (LoA) to the L1 bidder for works worth Rs 379.82 crore. The project is meant for undertaking renovation work at the Legislative Assembly building in Amaravati.

The Cabinet gave its nod to revise the earlier administrative sanctions of Rs 4,688.83 crore for the construction of the Integrated Secretariat, offices of Heads of Departments (HoDs), and GAD Towers 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the Amaravati government complex. The revised administrative sanction is estimated at Rs 6,641.21 crore to cover additional structural steel, a diagrid framework and other components required for the projects.

The Cabinet authorised the Commissioner to invite tenders, in accordance with an APCRDA resolution, for infrastructure development works across all Gram Panchayats in Amaravati. The project is worth Rs 1,215.70 crore, which includes a two-year maintenance period.

Approval granted to invite bids and issue a Letter of Award (LoA) for ‘Amaravati Sangamam’ project. A State Public Library, an auditorium, and a Global Institute of Good Governance will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 626.14 crore.

The state Cabinet authorised CRDA Commissioner to award a contract worth Rs 353.51 crore and based on a 'lump sum' (percentage tender) model to a contracting firm, following a tender process for the plumbing works for the Legislative Assembly building.