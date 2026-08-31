ETV Bharat / business

Biz Analysis | It Is Time To Re-evaluate The Actual Economics Of The Ethanol Blending Programme

The debate around India's ethanol blending programme has so far centred solely on the cost to the consumer of ethanol blended petrol(E20). While the consumer continues to pay the retail price for pure petrol, what is actually delivered at the pump is blended with 20 percent ethanol. And since ethanol is roughly 20-30 percent less energy efficient than petrol, there is a consequent drop in efficiency – which consumers calculate as the mileage they get out of a litre of petrol.

Lower mileage means that a greater amount of fuel has to be used. This adds a second layer of costs to the consumer, with a third layer added through possible increased engine damage caused by vehicle fuel management systems which are not calibrated to tackle 20 percent ethanol blended petrol.

Of late, the cost debate has focussed on a different issue. Sugar prices have been rising, that too, on the cusp of India's festival season, when seasonal sugar demand spikes. Opposition parties have charged (albeit without citing empirical evidence) that this is because an increasing amount of sugarcane juice – used to make sugar – is being diverted to ethanol production, thereby reducing output, and hence, higher consumer prices.

FILE - Farmers work at a sugarcane field amid dense fog. (ANI)

The government has refuted this, attributing the increase in sugar prices to output impact caused by climate-change related events. It has also dismissed claims of reduced mileage, citing automobile makers.

The higher costs to consumer argument has been countered with the net savings to the economy due to the ethanol blending programme, which it says will ultimately benefit the economy as a whole. In a fact sheet released in July, the government cited four key numbers to make its case for ethanol blending.

The first was Rs 1.90-plus lakh crore – the amount saved in foreign exchange which would have otherwise gone to import the crude necessary to make the petrol now displaced by ethanol. This figure, by the way, is a cumulative number since the start of the programme in 2014-15. The second number was 310-plus lakh metric tonnes of crude oil substituted. The third was the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions – about 930 lakh metric tonnes less of CO2 produced, since ethanol burns cleaner than petrol. And the final number was Rs 1.60-plus lakh crore, distributed to the farmers who produced the feedstock like maize and sugarcane used to make ethanol(read more on that here).

While there is no disputing the absolute numbers, some nuances have to be considered. For instance, the crude import saving has to be netted off against higher consumption due to reduced mileage. The foreign exchange savings have to be netted off against the foreign exchange used to import fertiliser, as well as feedstock for domestically produced fertiliser, such as natural gas, since fertiliser is a key input for producing the feedstock. And the carbon footprint measure has to be netted off against the carbon footprint for fertiliser, as well as cultivation of water intensive crops like rice and sugarcane.

FILE - Farmers prepare their fields for maize cultivation. (ANI)

But one key metric is not being discussed much – the land and water footprint of the biofuel crops.