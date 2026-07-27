Amul Plans Tea Gardens In Bengal; CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Land Allotment
Amul plans tea gardens in North Bengal amid dairy expansion; Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announces land allocation and benefits for tea workers, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: India’s largest dairy cooperative, Amul, is poised to expand its operations in West Bengal. Following the launch of a curd (yogurt) plant in South Bengal, the company is now planning to open tea gardens in North Bengal.
This development was announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to Jalpaiguri on Monday. He stated that 15 acres of land are being allocated to Amul in South Bengal and another 15 acres in North Bengal. “Out of 25 tea gardens, 10 to 12 will be reopened within two to three months. Additionally, workers will receive all benefits under the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Yojana,’ backed by a fund of Rs 332 crore,” Adhikari said.
The announcement has sparked hope among tea workers, who have been distressed by the prolonged closure of several gardens in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.
Earlier this month, Labour Minister Arjun Singh held a meeting at Uttarkanya (a mini-secretariat) to address issues concerning the tea gardens. He also visited the closed Raipur tea garden in Jalpaiguri and assured that it would be reopened.
Action has also been initiated against tea garden owners who are deducting Provident Fund (PF) contributions from workers’ wages but failing to deposit the funds; police have already arrested a tea garden owner from Kurseong.
Recently, Amul inaugurated the world’s largest curd production facility at Sankrail in Howrah. Industry experts believe this project could transform the dairy sector not only in West Bengal but across Eastern India. Amul plans an initial investment of approximately Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore. The plant is capable of processing around 1.5 million kilograms of dairy products daily. While production will begin with curd, the facility will eventually manufacture various other dairy products, including butter, paneer, and lassi.
Sources indicate that over 1.2 lakh women across 14 districts of West Bengal are currently associated with Amul, either directly or indirectly. This number is expected to rise further once the new plant becomes operational.
Speaking in Jalpaiguri, CM Suvendu said, “The PM Kisan Nidhi allocation has been increased. Farmers will receive 3,000 rupees from the state government in addition to the Prime Minister's 6,000 rupees. Farmers will receive the funds after verification. Free rations are also being provided.”
He also spoke about migrant workers, saying, “Migrant workers should start returning to the state. There are plans for several industries in North Bengal. We will work on litchi processing in Malda, as well as on pineapple, maize, and Tulaipanji rice. We are allocating land to Amul—15 acres in South Bengal and 15 acres in North Bengal. The land has been identified, and Amul will set up an ice cream factory there.”
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