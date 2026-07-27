ETV Bharat / business

Amul Plans Tea Gardens In Bengal; CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Land Allotment

Jalpaiguri: India’s largest dairy cooperative, Amul, is poised to expand its operations in West Bengal. Following the launch of a curd (yogurt) plant in South Bengal, the company is now planning to open tea gardens in North Bengal.

This development was announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to Jalpaiguri on Monday. He stated that 15 acres of land are being allocated to Amul in South Bengal and another 15 acres in North Bengal. “Out of 25 tea gardens, 10 to 12 will be reopened within two to three months. Additionally, workers will receive all benefits under the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Yojana,’ backed by a fund of Rs 332 crore,” Adhikari said.

The announcement has sparked hope among tea workers, who have been distressed by the prolonged closure of several gardens in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Arjun Singh held a meeting at Uttarkanya (a mini-secretariat) to address issues concerning the tea gardens. He also visited the closed Raipur tea garden in Jalpaiguri and assured that it would be reopened.

Action has also been initiated against tea garden owners who are deducting Provident Fund (PF) contributions from workers’ wages but failing to deposit the funds; police have already arrested a tea garden owner from Kurseong.