ETV Bharat / business

Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2/litre Across India, Effective May 14

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets under the Amul brand, on Wednesday hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India, effective May 14, due to rising input costs. The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.

GCMMF, in a statement, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14". The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added.

"The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," GCMMF said.