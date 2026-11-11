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Amul Announces Rs 2 To Rs 4 Per Litre Hike In Milk Prices With Effect From November 12

The previous month, Amul increased the price of ghee by Rs 40 per litre

Amul milk price
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre with effect from November 12.

Earlier, the company hiked the price of ghee by Rs 40 per litre with effect from October 2 on higher input costs.

The latest increase in ghee and butter prices comes during the festive season, when these products are widely used in household cooking and preparations.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....

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