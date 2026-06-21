ETV Bharat / business

Amid Global Uncertainties, Par Panel To Study Evolving Economic Conditions In India

New Delhi: As conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties around tariffs cloud domestic growth, a key parliamentary committee has decided to examine the evolving economic condition of the country.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Standing Committee on Finance has chosen 'Evolving Economic Conditions in the Country' as an additional subject for detailed examination during the year 2025-26. Parliamentary panels select their subjects soon after they are constituted. But they are at liberty to select additional subjects, keeping in mind evolving circumstances.

The Indian economy is estimated to have grown at 7.7 per cent in 2025-26 (April-March), with a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the January-March quarter. India's GDP had grown at 7.1 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.