Amended MSME Act May Ease Payment Woes For Small Businesses
The Bill seeks to address the current challenges faced by the MSME sector by improving the administrative structure and facilitating payment mechanisms.
By R Srinivasan
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Payment problems faced by small businesses who are typically vendors to larger businesses or the government are set to ease once the changes to the MSME law cleared by Parliament come into effect.
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill 2026, without any debate, in the midst of an uproar raised by Opposition parties over other issues. The Bill had earlier been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3. It now needs Presidential assent and formal notification to become law.
The amended law substantially rewrites the payment, dispute-resolution, registration and penalty mechanisms of the earlier 2006 Act, while keeping the underlying MSME classification structure – micro, small and medium based on specified investment and turnover limits – intact. However, unlike the specific limits under the earlier Act (Rs 1 crore investment cap and Rs 5 crore turnover cap for a firm to qualify as a micro enterprise), the limits will now be periodically notified by the government. This eliminates the need for seeking amendments to the law every time the limits have to be changed.
However, what small businesses will really be cheered by is the clear glide path laid out for payments and dispute resolution. While there is an existing provision that MSME dues need to be settled within 45 days, there was no compulsion attached to it, nor were there any penalties.
The significant change for MSMEs supplying the government, central public sector enterprises and other notified public sector enterprises is that their invoices will now have to be mandatorily put on the TReDS platform operated by the RBI.TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) is a digital platform offered by the RBI, where businesses can upload their invoices for supplies made to buyers. Once these invoices are certified by buyers as genuine – that is the goods have been received and that the bill will be paid when due – it is offered to banks and financiers, who buy it at a discount.
The MSME supplier typically gets between 80-90 per cent of the invoice value immediately, while the bank which has bought the invoice collects the full amount from the buyer on the due date. With suppliers typically offering 45 to 60 days credit to buyers, the platform offers the option of immediate liquidity to the supplier. Under the new law, with all PSUs and government having to go on TReDS, the payment delays faced by small business vendors is likely to ease considerably.
The other big change is faster, time-bound dispute resolution. Earlier, the process was there but timelines were open ended. Now, there is a clear 90-day deadline for mediation and arbitration deadlines, a 30-day window for appeals, and a 60-day limit for disposal. Awards given under arbitration or mediation have also been given more legal backing, and can be treated as arrears of land revenue by authorities. Such awards are also to be considered as debt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, so even if the buyer goes bankrupt, the supplier has a clear claim on the assets.
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