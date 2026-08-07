ETV Bharat / business

Amended MSME Act May Ease Payment Woes For Small Businesses

New Delhi: Payment problems faced by small businesses who are typically vendors to larger businesses or the government are set to ease once the changes to the MSME law cleared by Parliament come into effect.

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill 2026, without any debate, in the midst of an uproar raised by Opposition parties over other issues. The Bill had earlier been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3. It now needs Presidential assent and formal notification to become law.

The amended law substantially rewrites the payment, dispute-resolution, registration and penalty mechanisms of the earlier 2006 Act, while keeping the underlying MSME classification structure – micro, small and medium based on specified investment and turnover limits – intact. However, unlike the specific limits under the earlier Act (Rs 1 crore investment cap and Rs 5 crore turnover cap for a firm to qualify as a micro enterprise), the limits will now be periodically notified by the government. This eliminates the need for seeking amendments to the law every time the limits have to be changed.

However, what small businesses will really be cheered by is the clear glide path laid out for payments and dispute resolution. While there is an existing provision that MSME dues need to be settled within 45 days, there was no compulsion attached to it, nor were there any penalties.