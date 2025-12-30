ETV Bharat / business

Ambani Unveils AI Manifesto For Reliance, Targets 10x Productivity Boost For Workforce, Economy

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, outlining an ambitious plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise while driving a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 6 lakh employees and a 10x impact on India's economy and society.

Calling artificial intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history," Ambani said the oil-to-yarn and retail-to-telecom conglomerate aims to lead India's AI revolution, just as it led the country's digital transformation. The group's stated resolve is to deliver "Affordable AI for every Indian", embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.

"At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities," he said. "To pursue this resolve, we have prepared a draft of the Reliance AI Manifesto. This draft is a guide to an action plan." The manifesto's Part-I focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working.

Reliance plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. AI and agentic automation will be used to eliminate repetitive work, improve decision-making and raise quality and speed, while retaining clear human accountability.

Small, cross-functional "pods" with single ownership and measurable goals will drive execution, supported by continuous data, operations, governance, learning and automation flywheels.

Part II extends the vision to India's broader AI transformation. "I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI-transforming our workflow. We can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives," he said.

Ambani invited employees to contribute ideas on using AI across Reliance's businesses - from Jio's 500-million-plus subscriber base and India's largest retail network, to energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media and philanthropy. He also flagged opportunities in indigenous AI hardware, robotics and cross-domain applications to boost efficiency, sustainability and technological self-reliance.