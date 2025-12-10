ETV Bharat / business

After Microsoft's $17 Billion Pledge, Amazon Also Announces Mega-Investment Of Rs 3.14 Lakh Cr In India By 2030

Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2023. ( AFP )

New Delhi: It is raining tech investments in India. After Microsoft pledged $17.5 billion investment in India on Tuesday, e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday said it was planning to make a mega-investment of $35 billion (over Rs 3.14 lakh crore), in India by 2030 across its businesses.

The fresh mega investments will be focused on AI-driven digitization, export growth and job creation, a senior company official said.

Making the announcement during the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amit Agarwal, said the company has set a target to quadruple exports from India to USD 80 billion from about USD 20 billion it has facilitated as of now and create an additional one million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs by 2030.

"Amazon to date has invested USD 40 billion in India since 2010. Now we will invest another USD 35 billion by 2030 across all our businesses in India," Agarwal said.

Amazon's investment plan is 2 times Microsoft's investment plan of USD 17.5 billion and close to 2.3 times that of Google's USD 15 billion investment plan by 2030.

Agarwal said the company has invested USD 40 billion in India to date and is the largest foreign investor in India, according to a Keystone report compiled from publicly available data. In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company has already invested USD 3.7 billion in India between 2016 and 2022.