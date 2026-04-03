ETV Bharat / business

Amazon To Slap A 3.5% Surcharge On Third-Party Sellers As Iran War Drives Up Fuel Prices

Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2023. ( AFP )

New York: Amazon is slapping a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge on third-party sellers using its platform starting later this month amid a spike in fuel prices since the war in Iran started.

The temporary charge is effective April 17 for many of the sellers who use Amazon’s fulfillment services, the online behemoth confirmed to The Associated Press in an email Thursday.

“Elevated costs in fuel and logistics have increased the cost of operating across the industry,” Amazon said in the emailed statement.

The Seattle-based company said it has absorbed these increases so far but similar to other major carriers, when costs remain elevated, it implements temporary surcharges to partially recover these costs. It noted the charge is “meaningfully” lower than surcharges applied by other major carriers.

“We remain committed to our selling partners’ success and to maintaining broad selection and low prices for customers,” Amazon added.