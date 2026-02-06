ETV Bharat / business

Amazon's Shares Fall After Announcing Surge In Capital Spending But Posts Strong 4Q Holiday Sales

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. ( AP )

New York: Amazon sales surged 14% during the fourth quarter, helped by strong holiday spending and a better-than-expected growth in its prominent cloud computing unit.

But shares fell 11% in after hours trading on Thursday as investors appeared to be spooked by the Seattle-based tech company's plans to increase capital spending by nearly 60% to $200 billion from last year's $128 billion as it sees opportunities in artificial intelligence, robots, semiconductors and satellites. The company's fourth-quarter profits also were slightly below analysts' projections.

Wall Street analysts were expecting capital spending to rise to around $147 billion this year, according to FactSet. Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy told investors on the call following the earnings release that it anticipates strong long-term return on the invested capital.

“We are continuing to see as fast as we install this capacity, this AI capacity, we are monetizing it," Jassy said. “So it’s just a very unusual opportunity. I passionately believe that every customer experience that we know of today is going to be reinvented.”

The results come as Amazon is slashing about 16,000 corporate jobs i n the second round of mass layoffs for the e-commerce company in three months. Amazon said in an emailed statement last week that AI was “not the reason behind the vast majority of these reductions.” Rather, the cuts had more to do with eliminating layers to drive speed.

Separately, Amazon said last week it would cut about 5,000 retail workers, according to notices it sent to state workforce agencies in California, Maryland and Washington, resulting from its decision to close almost all of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores.

That’s on top of a round of 14,000 job cuts in October, bringing the total to well over 30,000 since Amazon's Jassy first signaled a push for AI-driven organizational changes. Analysts are analyzing retailers’ performances for insight into how shoppers spent during the holidays and what’s in store for 2026.

Amazon is also under pressure to shore up confidence that its computing arm Amazon Web Services is just as powerful as Microsoft’s Azure and Google’s Google Cloud platform.

Amazon delivered 24% growth for AWS in the fourth quarter, the fastest in 13 quarters, the company said. That followed a 20% growth in the third quarter and a 17.5% increase in the second quarter. In comparison, Google parent Alphabet said Wednesday that its cloud business registered a 48% increase, or nearly $18 billion in revenue.