Amazon Seizes 15 Million Counterfeit Products Globally In 2025
Amazon’s legal actions in 2025 led to the shutdown of more than 100 websites.
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Amazon blocked hundreds of millions of suspected fake reviews and seized over 15 million counterfeit products globally in 2025, according to the e-commerce giant’s inaugural 'Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report'. The report outlines how the retail major is increasingly deploying advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to combat organised retail crime, cybercrime, and product safety issues.
According to the report, Amazon’s legal actions in 2025 led to the shutdown of more than 100 websites attempting to facilitate fake reviews and scams targeting its store. Furthermore, the company's Counterfeit Crimes Unit, launched in 2020, has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement across 14 countries.
In a major crackdown on counterfeit goods, Amazon collaborated with Chinese law enforcement and brands last year, leading to over 70 local raids against manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit products.
"Global retail has never been more connected—or more complex. Bad actors are constantly evolving their tactics, criminal networks operate across borders, and the threats facing retail extend well beyond counterfeits," said Rohan Oommen, Vice President of Worldwide Customer and Partner Trust at Amazon.
Oommen noted that advancements in AI are allowing the company to move from a proactive to a predictive approach, analysing billions of signals simultaneously to detect threats before they reach consumers.
Earlier this month, Amazon announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India, and said the unit will bring together local experts to work closely with Indian brands, sellers, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle counterfeit operations and safeguard intellectual property rights in the country's fast-growing e-commerce sector.
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