ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Seizes 15 Million Counterfeit Products Globally In 2025

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. ( AP )

New Delhi: Amazon blocked hundreds of millions of suspected fake reviews and seized over 15 million counterfeit products globally in 2025, according to the e-commerce giant’s inaugural 'Trustworthy Shopping Experience Report'. The report outlines how the retail major is increasingly deploying advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to combat organised retail crime, cybercrime, and product safety issues.

According to the report, Amazon’s legal actions in 2025 led to the shutdown of more than 100 websites attempting to facilitate fake reviews and scams targeting its store. Furthermore, the company's Counterfeit Crimes Unit, launched in 2020, has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement across 14 countries.

In a major crackdown on counterfeit goods, Amazon collaborated with Chinese law enforcement and brands last year, leading to over 70 local raids against manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit products.