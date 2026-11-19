ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Prime India Head Abhinav Agarwal Steps Down After 16 years

New Delhi: Abhinav Agarwal, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India, has left the company after 16 years, saying in a LinkedIn post that his next role will be at the intersection of commerce, logistics and product, with more details to come soon.

"After 16 incredible years, today is my last day at Amazon," Agarwal said in the post on Thursday.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal has been director of product and engineering at Amazon Prime in Bengaluru since October 2021, leading the product, marketing and engineering teams responsible for the growth of Amazon's Prime programme in India.

He moved from supply chain to advertising to running Prime during his time at the company. "Not many places let you reinvent yourself that many times without leaving," he said.

Before the Prime role, Agarwal was director of product tech and performance ads in Seattle from April to September 2021, according to his profile. He joined Amazon in September 2010 as a network planning manager.