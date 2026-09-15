ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Now Crosses USD 1 Billion In Annualised Gross Sales In India

New Delhi: Amazon on Tuesday said its quick commerce offering 'Amazon Now' has reached USD 1 billion in 'annualised gross sales' in the country, with orders doubling every quarter since launch, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history.

Amazon India, country head, Samir Kumar said the company is on track to expand the service to 100 cities by Diwali, as part of its stated plans to take Amazon Now to customers in over 300 cities across the country. The company has expanded Amazon Now to 4-times more cities in less than 10 weeks, taking delivery-in-minutes to over 60 cities and towns ahead of the festive season.

Put simply, annualised gross sales is the value of sales a business would generate over a full year if the current pace of sales continues. Amazon Now says it has reached USD 1 billion in annualised gross sales in India, based on the sales run rate over the past three-month period.

"We are humbled by the customer response, with orders doubling every quarter. We are on track to expand to 100 cities by Diwali, taking delivery-in-minutes from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in the north to Vembayam and Alamcode in the south," Kumar said.

"In a short period of time, Amazon Now has crossed USD 1 billion in annualised gross sales in India, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history," he added.

Apart from the metros, this service is available to customers in towns such as Padubidri, Tirupati, Guntur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Vellore, Dharwad, Warangal and Berhampur, among others. The delivery infrastructure is backed by a network of over 750 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centers.