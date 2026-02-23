ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Launches Corporate Hub In Bengaluru, Reaffirms $75 Billion Expansion Commitment

Bengaluru: E-commerce giant Amazon has inaugurated its second-largest Asia office in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its India operations. The new campus, located about 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, was formally opened by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, on Monday.

Spread across five acres, the 12-storey building covers 1.1 million square feet. It is designed to accommodate more than 7,000 employees working across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services. Company officials said the facility brings multiple teams under one roof to encourage collaboration and provide a better work environment.

Investment Plans and Government Support

The inauguration is part of Amazon's continued investment in India, as it has already invested over $40 billion in the country and has committed to invest an additional $35 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the event, Patil said, "Amazon's continued investments in Bengaluru reflect India's growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large campuses like this create quality jobs and strengthen the country's digital economy. We welcome investments that generate employment and build long-term partnerships."