Amazon Launches Corporate Hub In Bengaluru, Reaffirms $75 Billion Expansion Commitment
The 12-storey building covers 1.1 million square feet, designed to accommodate more than 7,000 employees working across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services segments.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: E-commerce giant Amazon has inaugurated its second-largest Asia office in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its India operations. The new campus, located about 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, was formally opened by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, on Monday.
Spread across five acres, the 12-storey building covers 1.1 million square feet. It is designed to accommodate more than 7,000 employees working across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services. Company officials said the facility brings multiple teams under one roof to encourage collaboration and provide a better work environment.
Investment Plans and Government Support
The inauguration is part of Amazon's continued investment in India, as it has already invested over $40 billion in the country and has committed to invest an additional $35 billion by 2030.
Speaking at the event, Patil said, "Amazon's continued investments in Bengaluru reflect India's growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large campuses like this create quality jobs and strengthen the country's digital economy. We welcome investments that generate employment and build long-term partnerships."
Amazon India country manager Sameer Kumar said India remains a priority market for the company. "Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey. Several of our newer technology and business teams have been built here in recent years. The city has emerged as a key centre for innovation and talent," he added.
Kumar thanked the state government for its support, saying Amazon will continue to invest in infrastructure, technology and talent as it expands its customer base in India and the world.
Campus Features and Sustainability Goals
The new campus includes meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, huddle areas and an event space that can host over 200 people. There are also outdoor gathering areas, an amphitheatre, and sports facilities such as basketball and pickleball courts for employees. The building has been designed in line with Amazon's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Company representatives said recycled materials and energy-efficient systems have been used in its construction.
Strong Presence in Karnataka
Amazon already has a significant footprint in Karnataka, with 10 corporate offices, seven fulfilment centres, three sort centres and more than 130 delivery stations. Over 80,000 sellers from Karnataka use Amazon to run their businesses, making the state one of the company's key markets in India.
