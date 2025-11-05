ETV Bharat / business

Amazon India Raises Warehouse Storage Fees By 11 Pc Citing Market Factors

View of a US Amazon company shipping warehouse in the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico, take on January 23, 2025 | File photo ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amazon India has raised its warehouse storage fees by about 11 per cent to Rs 50 per cubic centimetre per month, effective November 15, 2025, marking its first storage fee adjustment since 2023, citing market alignment and higher operational costs.

Earlier this year, the online retailer had also scrapped referral fees for more than 1.2 crore low-value items priced up to Rs 300 across 135 categories and cut fees to 1 per cent or lower for products priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500, including bedsheets, clocks, home furnishings and ethnic wear. A reduction of up to 7 per cent had been applied in higher-value categories such as fashion and small appliances.

While Amazon said its overall fee trajectory in 2025 has been significantly downward, several sellers expressed concern over rising costs and frequent revisions. Merchants said repeated hikes in storage and other charges were offsetting the benefits of lower referral fees, with some claiming they were not consulted before the latest changes.

“Amazon is revising fee structures every six months now and not consulting sellers. They keep saying it’s in the interest of sellers, but it’s a one-way street,” a seller from Pune said.

A Bengaluru-based seller, Nagma, who also lists on six other platforms, including ONDC, said that while Amazon remains the “best-performing marketplace for small sellers”, it should consult the seller community before implementing changes. “We see higher traction on Amazon, but they need to take sellers into confidence instead of unilaterally imposing changes,” Nagma said.

Sellers also raised concerns about earlier cost additions introduced in 2025. In June, sellers said Amazon India began charging a flat Rs 5 marketplace fee per order, irrespective of value or Prime status.