ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Cuts 16,000 Jobs In The Latest Round Of Layoffs

Seattle: Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs in the latest round of mass layoffs for the tech industry. Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at the ecommerce company, made the announcement Wednesday in a blog post. The latest reductions follow a round of job cuts in October, when Amazon laid off 14,000 workers.

She said U.S.-based staff would be given 90 days to look for a new role internally. Those who are unsuccessful or don't want a new job will be offered severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance benefits, she said. "While we're making these changes, we'll also continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to our future," Galetti said.