ETV Bharat / business

Amazon Accelerates Renewable Energy Push In India With USD 7 billion Investment, Sets New Global Climate Target

New Delhi: Amazon is expanding its renewable energy portfolio in India. The US-based e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 7 billion (about Rs 65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in the country by 2030.

Amazon already has contracts worth USD 4 billion to set up renewable energy projects. The new projects will include four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.

The company said the renewable energy projects are aimed at supporting India’s transition toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

Amazon said its USD 7 billion investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.

The company will build a 234 MW wind farm and a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in Karnataka. It will also set up a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The projects are Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date.

“The projects are secured through power purchase agreements, long-term contracts in which a company agrees to buy electricity from a specific wind or solar project. They’re part of Amazon’s existing $4 billion in contracted projects in India and, once operational, will have a combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW)—enough to generate electricity equivalent to the annual needs of more than 3.5 million Indian households,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon has set a global goal to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030. The energy commitments in India are integral to its newly established worldwide objective of diminishing the carbon intensity of the electricity fueling its operations.