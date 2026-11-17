Amazon Accelerates Renewable Energy Push In India With USD 7 billion Investment, Sets New Global Climate Target
Amazon plans USD 7 billion renewable energy investment in India by 2030. The company unveiled 4 projects of 934 MW.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Amazon is expanding its renewable energy portfolio in India. The US-based e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 7 billion (about Rs 65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in the country by 2030.
Amazon already has contracts worth USD 4 billion to set up renewable energy projects. The new projects will include four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.
The company said the renewable energy projects are aimed at supporting India’s transition toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future.
Amazon said its USD 7 billion investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.
The company will build a 234 MW wind farm and a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in Karnataka. It will also set up a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.
The projects are Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date.
“The projects are secured through power purchase agreements, long-term contracts in which a company agrees to buy electricity from a specific wind or solar project. They’re part of Amazon’s existing $4 billion in contracted projects in India and, once operational, will have a combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW)—enough to generate electricity equivalent to the annual needs of more than 3.5 million Indian households,” Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon has set a global goal to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030. The energy commitments in India are integral to its newly established worldwide objective of diminishing the carbon intensity of the electricity fueling its operations.
The new target means that every unit of electricity the company consumes will be associated with 65% fewer carbon emissions compared to a 2019 baseline. Against the backdrop of growing global energy demand, the target represents a milestone on the way to Amazon’s Climate Pledge goal to be net-zero carbon by 2040.
“Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained effort, planning, and collaboration across the industry. This additional investment of $7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India’s energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s chief sustainability officer.
“By expanding access to renewable energy at scale, we aim to help meet India’s growing electricity demand, strengthen the country’s energy security, and contribute to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.”
India’s Renewable Energy capacity
India’s installed solar capacity has reached ~175 GW (as of 31 October 2026), rising from 2.8 GW in 2014. India became the world’s second-largest solar growth market in 2025.
With an installed capacity of 59.20 GW as on 29 October 2026, India is ranked fourth globally in installed wind power capacity.
India's Bio-power capacity was recorded at 11.75 GW as of 29 October 2026.
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