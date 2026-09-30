ETV Bharat / business

ALPA India Seeks Tax Relief For Pilots In FY28 Budget

Mumbai: Suggesting a slew of targeted tax relief measures to stem the attrition of Indian pilots to overseas airlines, pilots' body ALPA India has urged the civil aviation ministry to take up the proposals with the finance ministry ahead of the final reading of the Finance Bill for FY28.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on September 28, ALPA India, an affiliate of the international pilots' body IFALPA, claimed that attrition is driven not only by gross salaries but by a tax-driven gap in take-home pay, which effectively more than doubles the real income for pilots who relocate to zero-income-tax jurisdictions such as the Gulf nations.

These measures include increasing transport allowances exemption cap to Rs 30,000 a month from Rs 10,000 a month, hiking customs duty-free allowance for returning air crew to Rs 15,000 per trip from Rs 2,500 per trip at present, according to ALPA India.

The pilots' body has also suggested specific exemptions for pilots for transport/uniform allowances in the Bill, as there is no such provision in the existing budget. It has also proposed doubling the standard deduction for licensed pilots from the present Rs 75,000, or allowing the actual deduction, whichever is lower.

ALPA India has also suggested presumptive taxation for non-salaried, contract and charter pilots by notifying commercial pilots as specified profession in the Budget for next fiscal.

The Finance Bill 2027-28 remains under Parliamentary consideration. A formal inter-ministerial recommendation from MoCA to the Department of Revenue, received before the Bill's third reading, can still be examined for inclusion, ALPA India said.