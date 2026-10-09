ETV Bharat / business

Almonds, Pistachios, Turn Costlier: Why Are Dry Fruit Prices Rising in India?

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, prices of most nuts and dry fruits in India have surged to record levels. Compared to last year, rates have increased by as much as 70% despite a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Prior to the start of the Navratri festival in 2025, the government had slashed the GST on nuts from 12% to 5% in September. However, tighter supplies from Iran and Afghanistan, lower global almond output, higher freight costs, and a weaker rupee have increased import costs.

Prices of in-shell pistachio have risen by 60-70% since Diwali 2025.

Almonds have recorded a surge of 20-40%, depending on the variety.

Cashew prices have increased by 5-8% over the past year.

Raisin rates have jumped 2-5%, dates 5-10%, and anjirs, or dried figs, 5-15%.

The price of Peshawari pistachios has skyrocketed in the past 6 months. They reached a record US$44.53/kg, based on the stated price of Rs 4,000/kg, an increase of about 40% in the past six months. Wholesale prices for in-shell pistachios have soared nearly 74% year-on-year to US$18.37/kg, based on the stated price of Rs 1,650/kg.

Why Dry Fruit Prices Have Hit Record Highs?

The US-Iran war has impacted the imports of nuts and dry fruits from Tehran and Afghanistan. Low imports resulted in prices rising substantially during the past two months.

"Prices of dates have increased due to the increase in freight charges from the Middle East, the main source of dates for India," said Gunjan Jain, president of the Nuts and Dryfruits Council (India).

The prices of Californian almonds also recorded a rise as imports of that dry fruit have been impacted due to shipment delays from the US, with shipping lines giving preference to China because of higher freight rates.