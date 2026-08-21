ETV Bharat / business

All-India Housing Prices Rises 6% YoY In 1QFY27 LED By Key Markets: Kotak

New Delhi: Real estate prices grew 6 per cent YoY at the all-India level in the first quarter of the Financial Year 2027, led by New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Greater Noida and Bengaluru, according to a research report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The report noted that most projects in Bengaluru and Gurgaon saw higher price compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past few years, helping lift overall real estate realisation across major micro-markets.

"Average realisation rose to Rs 9,629/sq. ft (+6% YoY, -2% QoQ), offsetting the impact of lower volumes and aiding a 9% YoY increase in sales value," the report highlighted.

All-India residential sales in the first quarter remained modest at 247 million square feet, marking an increase of 3 per cent YoY and a sequential decline of 3 per cent. This modest performance was impacted by a drop in new project launches, which contracted to 242 million square feet, down 14 per cent YoY and 16 per cent QoQ.

"Residential sales value grew 9% YoY in 1QFY27, led by pricing growth of 6% YoY and volume growth of 3% YoY," the report stated.

Volume weakness across the country was led by NCR, where residential sales declined to 23.5 million square feet, down 27 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially, as launches in the region dropped to 21.2 million square feet.