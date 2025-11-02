ETV Bharat / business

Akasa Air Will Consider Flights To Kenya, Egypt, Other Countries; Feels 'Very Good' About Boeing Delivery Schedule: CEO

New Delhi: Akasa Air will consider operating flights to Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt and some other countries, and the three-year-old airline now feels "very good" about the delivery schedule for its Boeing planes, according to its CEO Vinay Dube. Stressing that Akasa Air's international expansion will continue on the right path, Dube, also the founder, said the airline will shortly announce flights to Sharjah.

The airline has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes and expects to add "more than one aircraft" this year. "Our aircraft are capable of hitting the shores of East Africa, absolutely it can go to Mauritius and on the southern side, it can go to Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt... We can (also) go into Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan... Boeing 737 MAX is also capable of going deep into South Asia..., All will be considered," Dube told PTI in an interview.

Currently, the carrier flies to six international cities -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand) -- and 24 domestic destinations. According to Dube, the airline's Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) is now 20 per cent international and 80 per cent domestic, and the overseas pie is expected to reach around 30 per cent by the end of March 2027.

Generally, ASK is a measure of an airline's passenger carrying capacity. The airline, which has 750-775 pilots, expects to restart hiring of pilots in 2026, mainly first officers.

"We will have a need for pilots in the second half of next year. So, we will have to restart the (hiring) process well before that... We feel very good about our delivery schedule, we have more predictability," Dube said during the interview in the national capital.

There has been a delay in deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX planes and earlier this month, the US Federal Aviation Administration allowed the aircraft maker to increase the production of MAX aircraft to 42 from 38 per month. The airline has a firm order for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Akasa Air expects to have some codeshare and interline partnerships in the next financial year, with Dube emphasising that the airline needs to be a little bigger to be an attractive partner for a number of codeshare, interline requirements that other airlines have. Currently, the airline has a codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways.