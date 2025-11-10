ETV Bharat / business

Akasa Air Awaits Security Approval For Inducting New Board Members

New Delhi: Akasa Air is awaiting security approvals for inducting new members into its board post completion of raising funds from various entities, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital. The carrier, which started flying more than three years ago, earlier this year raised funds from investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, and the investments will be utilised mainly for expanding operations.

It has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes. The airline's Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer on Monday said the funding has been done and the process has been completed.

"We are waiting for security clearance so that they can be inducted into the board," he said at a briefing in the national capital.