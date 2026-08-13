AISATS Offers Jobs To Dependents Of Deceased Armed Forces Personnel
The recruitment has been done through its partnership with the Indian Army and the Army Welfare Placement Office
By PTI
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Airport services provider AISATS plans to offer more jobs to Veer Naris, widows and wards of deceased armed forces personnel as it inducted the first batch of such people on Thursday. Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS) is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore's SATS.
The first batch of 10 candidates will start working for AISATS at the Delhi airport. They will be deployed across key airport functions, including customer service executives, load control agents, cargo service agents and ramp agents, the company said on Thursday.
The recruitment has been done through its partnership with the Indian Army and the Army Welfare Placement Office (AWPO).
At a briefing in the national capital, AISATS Chief Human Resources Officer Namit Baikar said 46 more people have been shortlisted for recruitment through the partnership and that it would explore more opportunities.
"Veer Naris, widows and their wards have made extraordinary sacrifices for the nation, and while those sacrifices can never truly be repaid, we hope this initiative helps create opportunities for financial independence, professional growth, and a brighter future," he said.
AWPO Managing Director and Retd Major General Ajay Singh Chauhan said, "Creating real employment opportunities for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, widows and their dependents is core to what AWPO does, and partnerships like this one are exactly why that mission works".
AISATS hires 5,000 people on average every year. Set up in 2008, AISATS has around 17,000 staff and offers various check-in, baggage handling and ramp handling services, among others.