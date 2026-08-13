ETV Bharat / business

AISATS Offers Jobs To Dependents Of Deceased Armed Forces Personnel

New Delhi: Airport services provider AISATS plans to offer more jobs to Veer Naris, widows and wards of deceased armed forces personnel as it inducted the first batch of such people on Thursday. Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS) is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore's SATS.

The first batch of 10 candidates will start working for AISATS at the Delhi airport. They will be deployed across key airport functions, including customer service executives, load control agents, cargo service agents and ramp agents, the company said on Thursday.

The recruitment has been done through its partnership with the Indian Army and the Army Welfare Placement Office (AWPO).

At a briefing in the national capital, AISATS Chief Human Resources Officer Namit Baikar said 46 more people have been shortlisted for recruitment through the partnership and that it would explore more opportunities.