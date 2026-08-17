ETV Bharat / business

Airtel Payments Bank Board Changes: Shabnam Sinha To Succeed Sunil Mittal As Chairperson

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Monday announced leadership changes as Sunil Mittal concludes his tenure as non-executive Chairman and steps down from the board, effective September 30, 2026.

Shabnam Sinha will assume the role of Chairperson of Airtel Payments Bank for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2026, following her appointment by the Board and approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a company release.

Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Airtel Payments Bank in April 2016.