Airtel Outlines Mega NBFC Plans; Subsidiary Set For Rs 20,000 Cr Capitalisation In Coming Yrs

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday outlined major plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company, Airtel Money, and said the NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 per cent with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises bringing in the balance 30 per cent. Airtel Money received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13, 2026.

"Bharti Airtel...today announced major plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money Limited, underscoring its commitment to narrow the credit gap in India," a release said. The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be injected over the next few years.

With strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by 500 plus data scientists, and deep operational expertise, Airtel said it aims to rapidly expand access to simple, secure, and innovative digital financial services across India.

Airtel has built a credit engine over the last two years, powered by its digital platform and deeply integrated channels, "resulting in one of India’s strongest lending service provider (LSP) models".

The platform has already achieved hyperscale adoption with over Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements - supported by delinquency outcomes, driven by robust underwriting models, disciplined portfolio management, and real-time risk monitoring.