ETV Bharat / business

Airtel Money Announces Plan To List On LSE; Offer Details Likely In Early October

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's Fintech arm, Airtel Money, on Wednesday announced plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. The company, in a filing to the London Stock Exchange, said details of the offer, including the indicative price and size range, will be disclosed in a prospectus expected to be published in early October 2026. The final offer price of the IPO is expected to be announced in mid-October 2026.

Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao said the company has become Africa's largest fintech platform with approximately 53 million users every month, translating into strong revenue growth and industry-leading margins.

"Today marks the start of a new chapter for Airtel Money as we announce our plans to list on the London Stock Exchange," Ferrao said. Digital transaction volumes across its platform are forecast to grow around five-fold by 2031, he added.

"We can capture this opportunity by accelerating conversion of the growing Airtel Africa telco subscriber base, moving customers onto our app where they transact more often, and by broadening the range of products we offer them," he said. The IPO will comprise a secondary offer of existing shares to be sold by the company's existing shareholders.