Airtel Money Announces Plan To List On LSE; Offer Details Likely In Early October
The company said details of the offer will be disclosed in a prospectus expected to be published in early October 2026.
By PTI
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's Fintech arm, Airtel Money, on Wednesday announced plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. The company, in a filing to the London Stock Exchange, said details of the offer, including the indicative price and size range, will be disclosed in a prospectus expected to be published in early October 2026. The final offer price of the IPO is expected to be announced in mid-October 2026.
Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao said the company has become Africa's largest fintech platform with approximately 53 million users every month, translating into strong revenue growth and industry-leading margins.
"Today marks the start of a new chapter for Airtel Money as we announce our plans to list on the London Stock Exchange," Ferrao said. Digital transaction volumes across its platform are forecast to grow around five-fold by 2031, he added.
"We can capture this opportunity by accelerating conversion of the growing Airtel Africa telco subscriber base, moving customers onto our app where they transact more often, and by broadening the range of products we offer them," he said. The IPO will comprise a secondary offer of existing shares to be sold by the company's existing shareholders.
International Finance Corporation (IFC) has entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with Airtel Money and certain existing shareholders to purchase from existing shareholders up to approximately USD 90 million of offer shares at the final offer price, the filing said.
Airtel Africa owns 77.85 per cent of the company's issued ordinary share capital. In 2021, TPG, Mastercard, the Qatar Investment Authority and Chimetech Holding Ltd acquired minority stakes for total consideration of USD 550 million.
"Following the IPO, Airtel Africa is expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder and to support Airtel Money's next phase of development as an independently listed business," the filing said.
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