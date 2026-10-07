ETV Bharat / business

Airtel Hikes Postpaid Plans By Rs 50, Bundles One Free Annual International Roaming

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 with a revamped set of plans that bundle one free international roaming trip every year. The new plans come into effect on October 8, 2026, and existing postpaid subscribers will be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month, company sources told PTI on Wednesday.

A company source said the free international roaming offer is worth Rs 2,000. In effect, the revamped plans mean a Rs 50 hike over current tariffs for postpaid. In a release, Airtel announced "the launch of new postpaid plans, with even more benefits built in.

"From October 8, 2026, customers can enjoy one international trip with free roaming every year with these new postpaid plans, along with all existing benefits," the release said. The complimentary roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, valid for five days.