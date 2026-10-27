ETV Bharat / business

Airlines Flew Fewer Passengers In Sep; Traffic Falls 6.5 Pc On Annual Basis

New Delhi: Domestic air traffic dropped 6.5 per cent to little over 1.18 crore in September compared to the year-ago period, according to the latest official data.

In September, SpiceJet saw its domestic market share slump to 0.6 per cent from 1.2 per cent in August, while that of Air India inched up to 26.8 per cent from 26.7 per cent during the same period.

The market share of IndiGo rose to 65.4 per cent in September from 65 per cent in August, and Akasa Air registered a marginal rise in its market share to 5.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent during the given period, as per the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Among other scheduled airlines, the domestic market share of Star Air and Fly91 remained unchanged at 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, in September compared to August.

State-owned Alliance Air's share slipped to 0.4 per cent in September from 0.5 per cent in August, the data showed.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January - September 2026 were 1,223.53 lakhs as against 1,233.70 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of -0.82 per cent and monthly growth of -6.49 per cent," DGCA said in its monthly report for September.

Compared to August, there was a decline of around 2.5 per cent in domestic air traffic in September. In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) last month, IndiGo topped the list at 91.1 per cent, followed by Akasa Air at 90.8 per cent and that of Air India Group at 81.7 per cent.