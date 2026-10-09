ETV Bharat / business

Airfares Set To Rise As IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air Hike Fuel Surcharges

New Delhi: Air travel becomes costly! Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and Akasa Air have announced plans to increase fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights.

The airlines have raised the charges to overcome the impact of rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. On October 6, India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced a hike in fuel surcharges for the second time in a year. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted crude oil supplies, resulting in an increase in aviation fuel costs.

Why are airfares rising?

Aviation fuel is one of the major expenses for airlines, accounting for approximately 40% of an airline's total operating costs. When aviation fuel prices rise, airlines levy increased fuel surcharges on passengers to offset a portion of this additional expense.

In Delhi, the price of ATF has jumped from around Rs 110 per litre to around Rs 137 per litre.

With Air India Group, Akasa Air, and IndiGo increasing their fuel surcharges, the move is likely to increase ticket costs for passengers.

Air India and Air India Express will levy the increased fuel surcharges for domestic flights based on the distance traveled. Earlier, the charge ranged from Rs 299 to Rs 899. Now, it will be in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 1,200.

For example, a domestic travel of 1,200 kilometers will now have to pay a fuel surcharge of Rs 850; previously it was Rs 549.